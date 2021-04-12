Pfluger announces the 2021 Congressional Art Competition: Have your artwork featured in the U.S. Capitol

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The office of Congressman August Pfluger (TX-11) is now accepting submissions for the 2021 Congressional Art Competition. The competition is open to all high school students in the 11th Congressional District of Texas, and is an opportunity for artists to be recognized for their talents among artists from around the Nation. The winner will have their artwork featured in the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. for one year.

The deadline is Sunday, April 25, 2021. Students can register and upload images of their artwork on Congressman Pfluger’s website pfluger.house.gov/services/art-competition.

The following is a summary of the Congressional Art Competition rules:

Artwork must be two-dimensional and original in concept, design and execution. Dimensions of the artwork can be no larger than 26 inches high, 26 inches wide, and 4 inches deep. Accepted mediums for the two-dimensional artwork are as follows:

Paintings: oil, acrylics, watercolor, etc.

Drawings: colored pencil, pencil, ink, marker, pastels, charcoal (It is recommended that charcoal and pastel drawings be fixed.)

Collages: must be two dimensional

Prints: lithographs, silkscreen, block prints

Mixed Media: use of more than two mediums such as pencil, ink, watercolor, etc.

Computer-generated art

Photographs

Students are highly encouraged to review the competition’s complete rules and regulations on Congressman Pfluger’s website. For more information, please visit pfluger.house.gov/services/art-competition, or contact Hilary Stegemoller in the Brownwood office by phone at (325) 646-1950 or via email at Hilary.Stegemoller@mail.house.gov.

Courtesy: Office of Representative August Pfluger, 11th District of Texas