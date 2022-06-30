(KLST/KSAN)– The San Angelo Department of Animal Services gave out free microchips. Morgan Chegwidden, Assistant Director of Neighborhood Family Services, said it’s important for the safety of your pets.

“We like to call microchips just a form of insurance, right? You hope you never need it, but it’s there just in case you do,” Morgan Chegwidden, Assistant Director of Neighborhood Family Services, said.

If you are new to what microchips for pets are a technological form of collars. providing the owners a way to keep track of their pets if they were to go missing.

“Anybody that has a universal scanner can waive that right over your pet’s skin, and it’ll come up and say this is the microchip number,” Chegwidden said. “And when I run that through the universal database it’ll let me know, this is Morgan’s pet, and she lives two doors down from you, and we can go ahead and get matched right away.”

What is nice about these chips is that there are no experation dates, so no renewal fees or inspection updates, no need to worry.

“Our chips are good for the life of the pet,” Chegwidden said. “There’s no annual fee, no fee to register. If you ever move, change a phone number, anything like that just give us a call, we’ll get that updated for you.”

If your pet gets a little finicky around loud noises, such as the upcoming 4th of July fireworks. micro-chipping may be something for you to look into.

“Historicly, nationwide, independance day holiday is the biggest intake time for shelters across the nation, but not in San Angelo,” Chegwidden said.

The San Angelo Department of Animal Services want to keep things that way, for both you and your pet.