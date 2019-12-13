Peter Frates, known for ice bucket challenge, laid to rest

Pete Frates

Julie Frates carries her daughter Lucy as they follow the casket of her husband Pete Frates following his funeral at St. Ignatius of Loyola Parish church at Boston College in Boston, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019. Frates, a former college baseball player whose determined battle with Lou Gehrig’s disease helped inspire the ALS ice bucket challenge that has raised more than $200 million worldwide. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

