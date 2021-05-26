Pete Carr of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo talks about his bucking horse breeding program in Texas

KLST-TV’s Carolyn McEnrue talks with Eight time PRCA stock contractor of the year nominee Pete Carr of Pete Carr Pro Rodeo about what it takes to run a rodeo stock company and breeding operation at the same time.

“That’s what stock contractors do — they take pride — you know it’s like feeding your vamilies. So, you have to take care of these animals. They work about a minute a yea r– and well, they get pretty pampered.

Pete Carr knows a lot about horses — after riding bareback in rodeos for 20 years — he started Pete Carr Pro Rodeo….and continues adding to his herds of horses — and bulls. He says horses are bred to buck — and they train them what to do in the arena — like follow the pickup horse — stand in chutes — how to leave the arena after the ride. He says it’s very rewarding. “….because it’s such a long process and then once you breed them — and you watch them grow up — and they start bucking — you’re like a proud parent at a soccer field!”