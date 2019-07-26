Pesticides bring honeybee colony collapse disorder to an all-time high

According to the Bee Informed Partnership, the annual loss rate for honeybees this year escalated to 40% compared to the previous average of 38%. The mass loss of honeybee colonies every year is known as the colony collapse disorder, and if effects more than people realize.

Bees help pollinate close to one third of the food that we eat including watermelon, raspberries, squash, prickly pears, and even pollinate the alfalfa that cows eat so they’re able to produce the milk we use in dairy products. Environment Texas

Activists in Austin went to the Capitol to ask lawmakers to further investigate the threat to bees and their colonies. The founder of Texas Beeworks in Austin says the use of pesticides can lead to colony collapse disorder. The pesticides impair the bees’ ability to fly and navigate and forage for food. It suppresses their immune system and ultimately shortens the lives of bees. The active ingredient that’s harmful to bees is neonicotinoids and activists are pushing for a statewide ban on bee-killing pesticides to protect the food supply. Environment Texas is protesting for the state to ban all pesticides with neonicotinoids, so they can continue to thrive and pollinate the foods we all enjoy eating.

Bee population dwindling due to pesticides

Remember to always call a beekeeper to come extract or remove the bees in a safe and environmentally friendly way.

You can find the fill list of pesticides harming the honeybee population by following this link.