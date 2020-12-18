Person of Interest apprehended and charged in connection to the murder of Juan Quintana

SAN ANGELO, Texas (12/18/20) – According to a press release from the San Angelo Police Department, Wendy McCluskey was located and arrested during a search warrant, in connection with the murder of Juan Quintana of San Angelo. The press release stated:

On December 15, 2020 San Angelo Police Department Detectives working with the Texas Rangers, members of the USMS Lone Star Fugitive Task Force, and officers with the Odessa Police Department CID/SWAT executed a search warrant at a residence in Odessa Texas. Investigators had probable cause that Wendy McCluskey, who was wanted for Tampering with Evidence out of Howard County, was inside this location.

McCluskey was a person of interest in the murder of Juan Quintana in San Angelo on October 24, 2020. McCluskey was located and arrested during the search warrant along with items of evidentiary value.

On Thursday, December 18, 2020, Detectives obtained a warrant for Wendy McCluskey for Murder and the warrant was added to her charges in Ector County. This investigation is ongoing and additional details will be released when they become available.

