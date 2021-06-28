Penny Tap House stabbing victim succumbs to injuries; police investigate

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A man who was stabbed in the parking lot of the Penny Tap House on June 19 has died, according to a statement issued by the San Angelo Police Department this afternoon, Monday, June 28, 2021.

According to police, Garivay was allegedly stabbed on the morning of June 19 in the parking lot of the Penny Tap House at 2414 College Hills. Jason Garivay, 41, died of his injuries on Sunday, June 27, 2021 at Shannon Medical Center.

This is an ongoing investigation. Concho Valley Homepage will share information as it becomes available.