PEÑITAS, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Peñitas woman is accused of trafficking a 14-year-old girl, court records show.

Elizabeth Cantu was arrested on charges of trafficking of persons: continuous, according to Hidalgo County Jail records.

Elizabeth Cantu (Hidalgo County Jail records)

A probable cause affidavit stated that on the morning of June 1, McAllen police officers met with the mother of a 14-year-old girl who believed an unknown man had sexually assaulted her daughter.

The woman said she had taken her daughter’s phone away and found text messages of her having inappropriate conversations with a man.

The girl told her mother that she was being taken to the 9600 block of State Highway 107 by two women, one of whom was identified as Cantu. There she would meet with a man named “Junior.” The girl said Junior would touch her breasts and buttocks, and the women would receive money in exchange, the affidavit alleges.

The girl said this occurred between April 21 and June 30. She added the women would give her $20 afterward.

The affidavit states the girl recalled being taken to meet with “Junior” about 10 times.

An attempt to locate the second woman was made to no avail, the document states.

Porfirio Moreno III (Hidalgo County Jail records)

“Junior” was later identified as Porfirio Moreno III of Mission. He was arrested by McAllen police in July on a charge of indecency with a child and sexual contact, jail records show.

Moreno’s bond was set at $35,000 and he was released from jail Aug. 2.

Cantu obtained an attorney, who advised police she was working in Iowa at the time. Detectives obtained an arrest warrant for Cantu, and she was booked into the Hidalgo County Jail on Oct. 4. Her bond was set at $100,000 and she remains jailed, as of Tuesday.