SAN ANGELO, Texas (ConchoValleyHomepage) — A pedestrian was hit by a car while crossing the crosswalk in front of the Academy Sports + Outdoors store at 4351 Sunset Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 9.

According to an officer at the scene, the pedestrian was walking on the crosswalk when a silver car coming from the store’s parking lot turned left, striking the pedestrian in the process.

The officer stated that the pedestrian appeared to have no injuries. The driver fled the scene of the collision, but SAPD believes that they have a possible location for where they went.

Charges will be pending against the driver if they are found.

First responders arrived at the scene to address the situation and gather information.