Pedestrian injured after driver loses control of vehicle

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A pedestrian has been injured in the parking lot of the Metro PCS on the 1600 block of 29th Street after a driver lost control of their vehicle, according to police.

Police say the 72 year-old driver of a gray Dodge Caliber lost control of their vehicle while pulling into a handicapped parking spot in front of the Metro PCS. The Dodge Caliber then struck both the building and a Metro PCS employee who was outside at the time. The Metro PCS employee has been transported to Shannon Medical Center complaining of hip pain.

After striking the employee, the Dodge then continued on the sidewalk until colliding with a white Dodge Caravan parked nearby. The 56 year-old owner of the van, who had been loading items into the van at the time of the collision, was struck by her vehicle. Police say she chose to transport herself to a nearby hospital for her injuries.

The 72 year-old Caliber driver was transported to Shannon Hospital with unknown injuries.

Police are unsure whether they will issue any citations for the crash.