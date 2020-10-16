Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch provides activities, entertainment, agriculture education through fully immersive experience

“We decided to start Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch back in 2017,” Crystal Braden, owner of Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch said.

She and her husband, Kirk grew up heavily involved in agriculture.

“Between the two of us we have five degrees in Agriculture, so it’s really near and dear to our hearts,” Braden said.

Now, she and her husband use their property to educate others about agriculture and all that comes along with the field.

“We think that it’s really important to advocate for agriculture in a way that children can see where your food comes from, why it’s important to take care of the land,” Braden said.

After noticing that there was not a place where kids could get a hands-on experience learning those things, the couple decided to take on the task.

“We realized, there are just some kids who have absolutely no clue. There are a lot of adults who have absolutely no clue. So that become something very important to us to educate those who didn’t grow up the way we did,” Braden said.

The property includes an obstacle course, playground, several sitting areas, games, activities, a petting zoo, corn maze, train rides, concessions, and more.





“What I want them to what I want them to take from it is that they had an amazing experience and family time. Family is so important and to be able to have these experiences together and spend time together. Getting outside, getting those little fingers off of the tablets and iPhones and things like that. Things that I battle as a parent every day too,” Braden said.











Pecan Creek Farm and Ranch can also be booked for birthday parties. To book or plan your visit, call (325) 262-6041. Tickets are $10 for anyone four-years-old and up. This price includes access to all activities and areas.

The physical address to the property is 13101 Door Key Road, San Angelo, Texas 76904.