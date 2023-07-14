SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — A suspect involved in a fatal crash that occurred at the Peasant Village restaurant on November 16, 2019, has been indicted after engaging in a fight at the Tom Green County Detention Center on March 10, 2023.

According to online court records, Oscar Bernal, 43, was indicted after striking inmate Jamey Haney and causing him to hit his head on the floor. He has been charged with aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury.

Bernal was initially jailed for his involvement in a car crash at the Peasant Village restaurant that resulted in the death of his brother, Christian Bernal. A preliminary crash investigation showed that Bernal was driving westbound in a Dodge Charger on West Beauregard Avenue when he lost control of the vehicle and collided with the establishment.

According to a peace officer’s report, Oscar Bernal fled from the scene, crossing a nearby bridge on Beauregard before being stopped by an officer near the intersection of West Beauregard and Santa Fe Park Drive. The officer reported that Oscar Bernal was visibly intoxicated, almost falling into the patrol car when told and stating that he was the driver when asked. He would later be taken to the Shannon Medical Center to be treated for non-incapacitating injuries, where he would repeatedly ask where his brother was before he was booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center.

Debris from the wreck

Christian Bernal would be found ejected from the vehicle and unconscious at the accident site. Though San Angelo Police and Fire Department personnel attempted rescue measures on him at the scene of the crash, Christian Bernal would succumb to his injuries.

The trial for the crash is set for August 21, 2023. The aggravated assault charge may be used in determining the severity and length of Oscar Bernal’s sentencing.