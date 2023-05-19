SAN ANGELO, TX— Friday afternoon was a special day at Wall High School as Payne Smith signed with Hardin-Simmons University for tennis.

The multi-sport athlete was a state finalist this past year for the Hawks and has been an integral part of the tennis program. Smith is excited to stay close to home and is ready for what’s in store.

“They are a good program, and they are a good tennis team. It’s close to home. My parents can come to watch it. Teammates can come to watch. It’s just all around a special place. I am looking forward to it. It’s been amazing. The last four years have flown by. It’s been so much fun but I am going to miss it. I am going to miss all the families and coaches. I am going to miss it all. I am excited for the next chapter,” said Smith.