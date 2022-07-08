SAN ANGELO, Texas- How far are consumers willing to go for a bit of extra cash in the peak of an inflation period, well pawn shops around the Concho Valley seem to know the answer!

“We’re seeing more people sell,” says the regional manager at Mike’s Gold Buyers.

Mike’s Gold Buyers is just one of many shops in the Concho Valley that has seen an uptick in the last few months.

“Roughly the first half of the year we’ve seen a 50 percent increase from the year prior but a lot of that is because people are downsizing,” Poe says. “I think people’s priorities are changing and so if they are not using it, they would rather turn it into cash flow.”

With the cost of daily necessities increasing, people are doing what they can to get by but financial advisor Justin Owen says you can figure out how to make your money stretch with discipline.

“Take a look at the past month or two’s bank statements and tally up all the unnecessary transactions before you run off to sell something or panic, look at how much money you wasted,” said the Owner of Owen Financial Planning.

While consumers worry the worst could still be ahead, Owen says regardless of the economy we should stay prepared.

“Don’t get caught up in the things you cant control with the economy and inflation. It’s here to stay for a little while. Gas prices are going to be high such as life for the moment but it will pass,” Owens added.

In any case though, if you need a quick buck there are plenty of household items that could be valuable and offer some relief.

“We buy silverware, silver trays. A lot of people don’t use those anymore and people are hurting so a silverware set that’s sitting in your closet is easily 500 to 1000 dollars,” said Poe.