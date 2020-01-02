Paulette Schell with ADACCV talks about their new collaboration with the San Angelo Symphony Guild: Art, Music, & Recovery

Paulette Schelle with the Alcohol and Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley stops by to talk with Kristen about their collaboration with the San Angelo Symphony Guild known as Art, Music, & Recovery (ARM).

The Symphony Guild and the Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley (ADACCV) are thrilled to announce an exciting new collaboration- Art, Music & Recovery (ARM). Members of the Symphony Guild, the art community and those supporting recovery initiatives in the Concho Valley will come together Saturday, January 11th and create “music guided art” for ADACCV’s new Journey Recovery Center.

Participants will learn about the power of art and music in the recovery process, and how art and music can relieve stress during the busy Christmas season. Participants will also learn about how to become involved with the Symphony Guild and about the programs of The Alcohol & Drug Abuse Council for the Concho Valley. Space is limited. For more information, please contact Paulette at 325-224-3481.The mission of the San Angelo Symphony Society is to foster and promote education, participation, appreciation of and financial support for San Angelo Symphony Orchestra and symphonic music in the Concho Valley. ADACCV’s mission is to save lives and create healthier communities.