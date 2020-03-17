PaulAnn Church to stream services, encourages citizens to remain hopeful and positive

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Amid concerns over the Corona Virus and cancellation of events and classes, some turn to their faith for comfort. PaulAnn Church made the decision to live stream their worship service online before the declaration limiting public gatherings was made by the City of San Angelo.

“It is a little bit weird to be standing up and giving your service to an empty stadium or sanctuary like we have here so it’s a little bit different that’s for sure. That’s not what we do, we love to gather and have all the people together and have that energy but that’s not the situation we’re having right now so we’re having to do something different,” Kirt Dauphin, Lead Pastor at PaulAnn Church said.

However, in an effort to stop the spread of the virus and hopefully stay COVID-19-case-free in the Concho Valley, many officials and organizations have remained steadfast in their decisions.

“We recognized the fact that at PaulAnn we have a lot of people that were traveling all over the country and some out of the country and they were all going to be coming back on that particular Sunday. The government had requested that we all use caution. Obviously with SAISD closing and ASU, we felt it was the best decision for us as a church in that particular situation knowing the number of people we’d have in one room at one time. We felt that it was the best move for the community. A lot of people are high risk in San Angelo and a lot of them attend church right here at PaulAnn so we didn’t feel like it was a wise decision for us {to hold a public service},” Dauphin said.

Dauphin says he knows some people in the community are anxious about the ongoing and ever changing situations surrounding the Corona Virus, so he offers words of encouragement.

“We certainly do live in a time of fear and we tend to look at our situations, look at our problems and the more we study our problems the bigger they tend to get and the smaller God tends to become in our eyes. So we just have to remember that God is in charge, God has control, and we live in a difficult time. How can we by faith respond to the times in which we live and still help other people, be a blessing to other people? This is our goal at PaulAnn Church is to be a blessing to the people around us, to help those who can’t get out, provide for them, so we’re working hard behind the scenes just trying to provide for our people. We have a great hope in Jesus Christ, He’s in charge, He’s in control and so we’re putting our eyes on Him, our trust in Him and making the decisions we can from there,” Dauphin said.