PaulAnn Church moves Sunday service to online streaming only

SAN ANGELO, Texas – An official statement has been released by PaulAnn Church in regards to the COVID-19 outbreak. As of now, their team has decided that it is in the best interest of the church to move Sunday’s service, March 15th, to online streaming only, as the church will not open its doors during this time.

They will continue to evaluate the possibility of returning to regularly scheduled on campus services along with mid week activities and will update the community on any decisions through their website, email and social media.

For more information on this decision and to stay up to date with future announcements, you can check out PaulAnn’s official website.