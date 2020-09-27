Patriots look to rebound as they host 2-0 Raiders

FOXBORO, Mass. (WPRI) — After losing to the Seahawks, the Patriots will look to bounce back on Sunday as the Raiders come to Foxboro for the first time since 2014.

For the second straight week, quarterback Cam Newton recorded two rushing touchdowns. He racked up 47 yards on 11 carries, and through the air, he had 397 passing yards and a passing touchdown to fullback Jakob Johnson, who registered his first NFL score.

No NFL quarterback has rushed for two touchdowns in three consecutive games.

This will be the first time the Patriots play the Las Vegas Raiders after the team moved from Oakland during the offseason. The Raiders are 2-0 on the young season, coming off a win against the Saints.

Reports indicate Patriots center David Andrews will be inactive after undergoing surgery to repair a broken knuckle.

Below are some notes and quotes from the past week leading up to Sunday’s game:

Notes:

If the Patriots win, Bill Belichick will become the third head coach in NFL history to reach 275 regular season victories.

Julian Edelman enters Week 3 with 612 career regular season receptions, good for the second most in team history behind Wes Welker’s 672.

The last time the Raiders and Patriots met was in 2017 at Estadio Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. The Patriots won 33-8.

Quotes:

Bill Belichick on the Raiders and their coach Jon Gruden: “This is a very impressive start that they’ve had. I think that Coach Gruden has done an outstanding job, really, of putting this team together in a pretty short amount of time, both from a personnel standpoint, coaching staff and just the way that he’s been able to get the players to do the things that I know he believes in and what he wants them to do. He’s rebuilt the offensive line, the skill players on offense, and the running back position. So they have a very good running game, they complete a high percentage of passes, score a lot of points, control the ball, drive the ball down the field, execute very well. I think Jon has the offensive group playing a very high level.

Cam Newton on being a yard away from becoming the #2 rushing QB in NFL history: “Who cares about QB yards? Who cares about total tackles? Who cares about yards after catch? Who cares about catches, anything that requires you keeping score? The most important statistic is ‘did you win or did you lose,’ and he’s right, there’s no moral victories. What did people expect, honestly? So we expect to compete to win, not just to compete.”

Jonathan Jones on Raiders tight end Darren Waller: “He’s a big part of their success. When you look back, last week he had 16 targets. Any time a guy is targeted 16 times, the quarterback has a lot of faith in him, the offensive coordinator has a lot of faith in him.”