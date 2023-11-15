SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — Thick fog has settled over portions of the Concho Valley and a fog advisory is been put in place by the NWS.

The fog is especially thick from San Angelo to Sweetwater and west into the Permian Basin and South Plains. While the fog is not everywhere, in places that do have fog, visibility can drop to zero.

The NWS reminds drivers to use low-beam headlights (High beams will reflect back on you and make it harder to see) and to take extra precautions for kids at bus stops, walking to school or near school zones.

“In the fog, you may not see them and they may not see you until its too late'” said the NWS.

The fog advisory will be in place until 10 a.m.