Parts of the Concho Valley upgraded to a "Slight Risk" for severe storms tonight

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Showers and thunderstorms will continue filling in across the Concho Valley tonight from the west. A few storms are likely to become strong to severe in our northwestern counties. The main threats for areas that have been upgraded to a "Slight Risk" include damaging winds, hail up to 1.25'', and localized flash flooding.

Parts of Sterling, Irion, Crockett, Reagan and Coke counties have been included in a "Slight Risk" (2/5) for a few strong to severe storms tonight

Tom Green County remains in a "Marginal Risk" (1/5) for isolated strong storms

Flash Flooding remains the biggest concern as soils are already saturated from storms over the last few weeks.

