Parts of the Concho Valley upgraded to a “Slight Risk” for severe storms tonight

Showers and thunderstorms will continue filling in across the Concho Valley tonight from the west. A few storms are likely to become strong to severe in our northwestern counties. The main threats for areas that have been upgraded to a “Slight Risk” include damaging winds, hail up to 1.25”, and localized flash flooding.

Parts of Sterling, Irion, Crockett, Reagan and Coke counties have been included in a “Slight Risk” (2/5) for a few strong to severe storms tonight

Tom Green County remains in a “Marginal Risk” (1/5) for isolated strong storms

Flash Flooding remains the biggest concern as soils are already saturated from storms over the last few weeks.

