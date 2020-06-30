Partial human remains discovered in search for missing Fort Hood soldier

BELL COUNTY, Texas – Partial human remains have been discovered in the ongoing search for PFC. Vanessa Guillen, according to the U.S. Army Criminal Investigation Division.

The CID sent out a release Tuesday saying that due to extensive investigative work conducted by special agents, they returned to an area of interest close to the Leon River in Bell County for more investigative work in the search for PFC. Vanessa Guillen.

After the CID received additional information, agents discovered what has been described as “partial human remains” after an analysis from a forensic anthropologist.

Army CID agents are currently on scene with the Texas Rangers, the FBI and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. There is no confirmation as to the identity of the remains at this time.

Due to the ongoing criminal investigation, no further information has been released.

