Pantego, Texas man wanted for Capital Murder found in Menard

MENARD, Texas – According to the Pantego Police Department, on October 12, 2019 they received a message from the Menard County Sheriff’s Office that a man wanted by PPD for Capital Murder was in Menard. Pantego is a small community near Arlington.

According to Menard County Sheriff Buck Miller, the suspect, 53-year-old Chris Anthony Pritchett, was wanted for killing a man in Pantego on October 3, 2019. Pritchett had allegedly stolen a vehicle and traveled to Menard. Miller said the Menard County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Game Wardens responded to a home where Pritchett was hiding. When they were approaching the building, they heard a gun shot. After investigating, they found Pritchett deceased from a self-inflicted gunshot would.

The stolen vehicle was found later. Police say it had been wrecked and left in a wooded area of Menard.