Panola, Nacogdoches Counties reports first deaths of coronavirus, 7 total in East Texas

by: Patrick Cunningham

Posted: / Updated:

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – Panola and Nacogdoches Counties suffered their first deaths from coronavirus, according to the Department of State Health Services.

East Texas now has jumped to 7 deaths from the coronavirus and there are still 156 cases.

Earlier on Friday, San Augustine County also reported their first death.

Here is the most updated tally from KETK News as of this writing:

  • Smith County – 53, 1 death
  • Bowie County –14, 1 death
  • Nacogdoches County – 11, 1 death
  • Harrison County – 5, 1 death
  • Panola County – 4, 1 death
  • San Augustine County – 3, 1 death
  • Van Zandt County – 3, 1 death
  • Gregg County – 13
  • Angelina County – 8
  • Rusk County – 7
  • Polk County – 7
  • Cherokee County – 6
  • Cass County – 4
  • Shelby County – 4
  • Hopkins County – 3
  • Upshur County – 3
  • Camp County – 1
  • Franklin County – 1
  • Henderson County – 1
  • Morris County – 1
  • Wood County – 1
  • Anderson – 1
  • Titus – 1
  • Trinity County – 1

