PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – The Panola County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in finding a missing girl.

Julianna Rachall, 16, is listed as a runaway.

She is 5’5″ and 120 lbs., and was last seen wearing a white or light gray hoodie with green shorts.

She was last seen walking southbound on Hwy 59 North between FM 2792 and FM 124. She asked someone how she could get to Beckville.

Anyone with information about Julianna or this case is urged to call the PCSO at 903-693-0333.