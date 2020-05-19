Paintbrush Alley vandalized…again

“It’s kinda like…oh, here we go again,” Joy Thomas, CEO of Art In Uncommon Places said.

“It’s a slap in the face to all of us,” Del Velasquez, Executive Director of Downtown San Angelo Inc. said.

This is the second case of vandalism in Paintbrush Alley in the last three-and-a-half months. However, those are not the first cases. This public art display has been vandalized repeatedly since it was unveiled.

According to Del Velasquez and Joy Thomas, the problem isn’t necessarily not having cameras, they have several installed throughout the alley. It’s more about having Wifi access to install more and having the proper lighting.

Although the artwork can and will be fixed quickly, the hurt that goes along with each vandalism case won’t heal overnight.

“With all the time and volunteer hours and just how long it took us to clean the alley itself up, it’s just real disappointing. You’re just like…why? And that’s what everybody keeps asking me,” Thomas said.

“Not just Paintbrush Alley but all of downtown feels it all the people who have invested in their businesses and the properties they own downtown,” Velasquez said.

Of the many cases of vandalism in the downtown area, there’s one thing that’s been prominent in several of those. It’s something that both del and joy call horrible.

“What’s really disturbing is the messages being graffitied in the downtown district. There’s an underlying tone of racism which is totally unacceptable. We’re all one. Especially with the conditions that we’re facing right now with COVID-19 it’s such a display of disrespect to human life,” Velasquez said.

“Whoever did this has told someone for sure because they want it to be acknowledged. Keep your eyes open, your ears open and if you get wind of who might have done this, please contact the police department,” Thomas said.

As for the vandal or vandals, Velasquez has this message.

“If you’re out there and you’re listening to this broadcast and you know you did this, I would hope that you would have the courage to stand up and say, ‘hey, I’m sorry, I made a mistake. I was doing something I shouldn’t have done.’ And get some help. You might be looking for something that…you need something in your life, and I would encourage you to go get help.”