Paint Rock ISD unveils new track, open for community use

PAINT ROCK, Texas — Paint Rock ISD and the town came together Monday evening to celebrate its new 8-lane rubber track with a ribbon cutting.

Paint Rock ISD Superintendent Ron Cline, head track coach Fisher Pyburn and junior Ashlynn Hall talk about how the new track impacts the community and how it sets the Indians and Maidens up for future success.

More Stories for you

• High school football state rankings: Wall, Christoval, Sterling City remain in Top 10

Dave Campbell’s Texas Football, the official AP rankings, has released its high school football state rankings ahead o…

• Season Pass: October 11, 2020

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Season Pass returns to recap another week of Concho Valley sports. Join host Ryan Reynolds as he r…

• KLST Player of the Week: Wiese posts video game numbers, helps knock off Irion County

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Water Valley junior running back and outside linebacker Canon Wiese earns his second straight K…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Cornerstone sweeps San Antonio Atonement, improves to 2-0 in district

SAN ANGELO, Texas– The Cornerstone Christian Volleyball team hosted San Antonio Atonement on Saturday for a district…

• HIGHLIGHTS: Grape Creek fights off TLCA in four sets

GRAPE CREEK, Texas– Grape Creek hosted TLCA in key District 6-3A match on Saturday. It was the second meeting between…

• Locker Room Rewind: Saturday, October 10, 2020

Catch up on all the latest high school football with KLST’s Ryan Reynolds on Locker Room Rewind. LIVE at 2:00!