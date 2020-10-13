Paint Rock ISD to end virtual instruction

SAN ANGELO, TX — Paint Rock ISD has announced that virtual instruction for all students will end on Friday, October 16, 2020 at 4:00 PM, according to a statement issued on Tuesday afternoon.

According to the press release: “On Monday night, October 12, 2020, the Paint Rock ISD School Board voted 5-1 to end on-line virtual instruction for its students and have all students return to face-to-face instruction on campus. The only exceptions will be for students with a medical doctor’s note that states that they have COVID-19, are actively being quarantined for COVID-19, or having other health related reasons for not actively attending school in person.

“Virtual instruction will end at 4pm on Friday, October 16, 2020. ALL students not meeting the exception above (requiring doctor’s notes) must report for Face-to-Face instruction beginning Monday, October 19, 2020, at 7:50am.“