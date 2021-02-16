Paint Rock ISD offers water and showers to help those in need

UPDATE FEBRUARY 16, 11:47 A.M.: “We have been informed that the entire city of Paint Rock has lost water pressure and when it is restored the water supply will be under a “boil water” notice. Because of this, we will NOT be able to offer showers and drinking water to area residents. Our apologies. We do not know when the water will be restored, but when we do and there is significant water pressure to do so, we will put out a notice for people who are in need to be able to come get “potable water”. “Potable water” being water to flush toilets with and not for consumption. We still do have electricity and heat (unless I just jinxed us), so we will still be open from 2pm to 6pm for those that need a warm place and to charge a cell phone or laptop. Be safe and we will keep you informed. Ron Cline Superintendent”

PAINT ROCK, Texas – We have a statement from Ron Cline, the superintendent of Paint Rock ISD:

We at Paint Rock ISD are wanting to help those in the greater Paint Rock community in this state wide weather emergency situation. We understand that many are without electricity, power, running water, and/or showers. In order to help, PRISD will be opening our new gym and locker rooms on Tuesday and Wednesday, February 16 & 17 from 2pm until 6pm, to those PRISD area residents who need to come get water and/or showers.

Because of COVID 19 restrictions, everyone must wear a mask and practice social distancing. Everyone must use the front entrances and exits to the cafeteria. Individuals may park in the gym parking lot.

Only two individuals of the same sex will be allowed into the locker rooms at a time. Males will use male locker rooms. Females will use female locker rooms. Individuals should bring their own toiletries, change of clothes, and towels.

Individuals who are needing water for personal or family consumption are encouraged to bring containers to transport water back to their homes. No water trucks or trailers.

We hope this will benefit you in this time of need.