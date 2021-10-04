Ozona Middle School teacher and husband killed in motorcycle accident

SUTTON COUNTY, Texas – An Ozona Middle School teacher and her husband were both killed in a motorcycle accident near Sonora yesterday morning, Sunday, October 3, 2021.

According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, Ray and Rachel Yourgalite were riding a Harley Davidson on RM 3130 Sunday morning when they hit a deer. State Troopers say the motorcycle “rolled onto its side and then proceeded to flip over multiple times before coming to a stop.”

The Yourgalites, both 51 years old, were pronounced dead by Justice of the Peace Joseph Harris. The DPS says Ray, the driver, was not wearing a helmet while Rachel, the passenger, was.

The weather was clear and road conditions were dry, according to the DPS report.

Rachel Yourgalite taught sixth-grade math at Ozona Middle School and both Yourgalites were members of the 23-12 Chapter of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association, a non-profit veteran’s organization.