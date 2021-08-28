Overgrowth from an abnormal amount rain could lead to ranch fires in the winter

SAN ANGELO, Texas- West Texas is known for its dry conditions and water conservation tactics this time of year but an abnormal amount of rain has changed it up.

An abnormal amount of rain this season pushing off any cause of drought or wildfires but don’t let your guard down because over growth is the new issue. Michael Decker, a forecaster for the National Weather Service tells us this has lead to an overgrowth of grass that could potentially be harmful this winter.

“Yes, were looking a little bit towards what we call a lineenyeck condition as we come into the winter and that will give us dryer and warmer conditions and that’s a bit more conducive to potential drought conditions as we get to the later part of the year. In the winter time we get a little bit stronger winds here and if we get those dryer conditions of course it’s more conducive to wildfires.”

Robyn Atwood from the Texas A&M Forest Service tells us that the overgrowth from this year could potentially be next year’s issue.

“This year we have gotten a little bit more rainfall than what we normally get. Some years we will have more rain than others and this year happens to be one of those years but what we need to remember is, this years fuels or grasses are going to be next year’s fires so all the things that are growing this year, were going to potentially have problems with in the future.”

For more tips and programs on how to keep your land intact, visit the Texas A&M Forest Service website.

