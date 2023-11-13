SAN ANGELO, Texas (Concho Valley Homepage) — According to the National Weather Service, overcast and rainy conditions will remain for most of the day.

Scattered to numerous showers will continue into the afternoon hours, mainly for areas south of I-20. The heaviest rain amounts will be across the southern counties. Highs today will be in the mid-50s to lower 60s.

Early morning lows will remain in the 40s and lower 50s for the remainder of the week while highs will warm into the upper 60s and low 70s.