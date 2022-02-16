CHICAGO (WGN) — More than half of young women in America have poor heart health before they conceive.

Pregnancy impacts the heart in ways doctors are just beginning to realize, and they hope their findings improve the health of mothers and their babies.

“Oftentimes we start thinking about pregnancy health and pregnancy complications at that first prenatal visit, once someone becomes pregnant,” said senior study author Dr. Sadiya Khan, an assistant professor of medicine and preventive medicine at Northwestern University.

She said in a Northwestern Medicine report that “what so many women don’t realize is the very first thing they can do to protect their babies (and themselves) is to get their heart in shape before they even conceive.”

With obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure rampant in this country, so too are factors that could impact a baby before a woman even becomes pregnant.

“We know that nearly a third of pregnancy-related deaths are related to heart conditions or cardiovascular disease,” Khan said.

Just being pregnant adds weight to the heart’s pumping stress.

“When someone is pregnant, the heart is acting in overdrive to try to accommodate the growing baby,” Khan said.

Prior heart weakness coupled with enhanced pressure is a recipe for complications in many more women than previously realized.

“Less than 50% of pregnant individuals had optimal or favorable heart health starting pregnancy,” Khan said. “These are very young individuals — between the ages of 20 and 44.”

For expectant mothers, that can translate to pre-eclampsia or pregnancy high blood pressure, pre-term delivery gestational diabetes, heart attack, stroke, or heart failure — conditions potentially deadly to the mother and child.

“Poor heart health puts expectant mothers and their babies at risk, with heart disease causing more than one in four pregnancy-related deaths,” reported Northwestern Medicine.

It can also lead to long-term damage for babies.

“Having poor health during pregnancy can actually be associated with the child having poor health during adolescence and adulthood,” Khan said. “So it will be something that will affect them throughout their life based on the environment in the uterus that they were exposed to.”

Experts advise women to check their hearts even at an age they think is too young to worry about it. They also suggest they stay active, eat a healthy diet and avoid tobacco.

“Unfortunately, our heart health as a society is declining,” Khan said.

States that had the highest Medicaid rates — health coverage for low-income people — had poorer pre-pregnancy heart health. Study investigators say access to care is likely a major factor.

According to the American Heart Association, good heart health was lower in southern states (38.1%) and the Midwest (38.8%) compared with western states (42.2%) and those in the Northeast (43.6%).