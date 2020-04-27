Over a dozen SAPD officers receive awards for heroic actions including preventing suicides, outstanding acts of service

The following is information released by the San Angelo Police Department.

Several San Angelo Police Officers were recently awarded various Class “A” Awards in recognition of their extraordinary efforts in Public Safety and service to the community. Class “A” awards denote decorations which must be earned by officers through various outlined meritorious acts of service and can only be awarded with the recommendation of the Meritorious Conduct Board and the approval of the Chief of Police.

The Life Saving Bar (Certificate and Uniform Ribbon), ranked next in prominence to the Police Commendation Bar, is awarded to an officer for the saving of a human life.

Recipients: Officers Eddie Chavarria and Caleb Wasson received the Life Saving Bar for preventing a suicide on the Houston Harte Expressway/Oaks Street Overpass.

Recipients: Officers Eduardo Salmon and Steve Martinez received the Life Saving Bar for preventing a suicide on the bridge at Freeland and Van Buren.

Recipient: Officer Christopher Herrington received the Life Saving Bar for his efforts in saving the life of a man who suffered a severe laceration and loss of blood due to a suicide attempt.

Recipient: Officer Jose Villalobos received the Life Saving Bar for preventing a suicide on the bridge at South Bryant Boulevard and San Jacinto.

Recipient: Officer Thomas Gibson received the Life Saving Bar for preventing a wrong-way intoxicated driver from colliding with several vehicles on Loop 306.

Recipient: Officer Mark Calvert received the Life Saving Bar for using CPR to prevent the death of a medical patient who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing.

Recipient: Officer Emory McAndrews received the Life Saving Bar for using CPR to prevent the death of a medical patient who was unconscious, without a pulse and not breathing.

Recipient: Officer Frank Carrillo received the Life Saving Bar for using CPR to save the life of an unconscious suicidal subject.

Recipient: Officer Dakota Martin received the Life Saving Bar for his efforts in preventing a shooting during a domestic disturbance.

The Merit Ribbon (Certificate and Uniform Ribbon) is awarded to officers of any rank for outstanding performance of duties under unusual, complicated, or hazardous conditions over any period of time.

Recipients: Sergeant Ali Shah and Officer Tracy Piatt-Fox were awarded the Merit Ribbon for their efforts in organizing the Bradford Area Cleanup Project with HEB and Home Depot after an F2 Tornado destroyed homes and displaced several families.

Recipient: Officer Dakota Martin was awarded the Merit Ribbon for preventing harm to other officers who responded to a suicidal subject who placed electrical devices near water in an attempt to harm first responders.

The Civic Achievement Award (Certificate and Uniform Ribbon) is presented to officers who bring favorable recognition to the Department through their involvement in civic affairs.

Recipients: Officers Butch James and Caleb Wasson received the Civic Achievement Award for their efforts to pay for and repair an elderly victim’s damaged/leaking roof.

Recipient: Sergeant Travis Griffith received the Civic Achievement Award for his efforts in purchasing a bicycle for a homeless woman who had just gained employment but had no means of transportation to her new job.