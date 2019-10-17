Over $600,000 worth of narcotics seized by Border Patrol in nine days

The following is a press release from U.S. Customs and Border Protection:

“EAGLE PASS, Texas – U.S. Border Patrol agents assigned to the Eagle Pass South Station seized approximately $614,000 in narcotics at the U.S. Highway 57 immigration checkpoint in three separate events over the past nine days.

“Seizures of hard narcotics have increased dramatically this year, despite the deep concealment methods used by criminal networks to smuggle them,” said Del Rio Sector Chief Patrol Agent Raul L. Ortiz. “These type of drugs are among the most dangerous the nation has ever faced, but thanks to the tireless efforts of our agents and K-9 teams, a significant amount of them will not reach our communities.”

Last week, on Oct. 7, agents encountered a 2013 BMW, driven by a 31-year-old U.S. citizen from Dallas. The vehicle was referred for a more in-depth inspection, during which agents recovered more than $460,000 worth of concealed narcotics, including 11.4 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, 20.94 pounds of heroin, 2.2 pounds of cocaine and approximately 12.6 pounds of a narcotic cutting agent. An hour later another vehicle, a 2019 Nissan Versa, was also searched, resulting in the seizure of 14.33 pounds of crystal methamphetamine, valued at over $68,000. The driver is a Mexican national in possession of a B1/B2 visa.

On Oct. 11, agents encountered a U.S. citizen driving a black Ford F-150, which was referred for an extensive inspection. During the search, agents recovered several packages of narcotics concealed in the passenger compartment. The seizure yielded a total of 7.72 pounds of cocaine, valued at nearly $86,000.

Dollar amounts are approximations of the current street-value of the seized narcotics.

All subjects, narcotics, and vehicles were turned over to the Drug Enforcement Agency for further investigation.”