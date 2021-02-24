Over 41,000 pounds of food donated to San Angelo and Abilene by LDS church

SAN ANGELO, TEXAS — The Concho Valley Regional Food Bank received a donation of over 20,000 pounds of long-life, shelf-stable food from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on Tuesday, February 23, 2021.

According to a statement issued by the church, the food was one-half of a shipment of over 41,000 pounds of food that was split between the Food Bank of West Central Texas in Abilene and the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in San Angelo. The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints provided 32 shipments, each one a 53-foot semi-truck filled with food and water, to sites around Texas to aid in relief from winter storm Uri.















According to the statement, “The Food Bank of West Central Texas in Abilene was the first recipient, where half of the food shipment was unloaded and processed by local church members and missionaries. The semi-truck then delivered the second half of the food to the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank in San Angelo, where local church members and missionaries there worked with nonprofit community leaders to help stock the shelves to alleviate hunger caused by the unusually severe winter storms last week in west Texas.”

“In the 13-county service area, approximately 400,000 people were served by the food bank last year,” said Lee Pipkin, Executive Director of the Concho Valley Regional Food Bank.

“This food donation will provide over 15,000 meals to local recipients. In addition, this truck is one of 32 trucks that came from Salt Lake City to Texas this past week to help storm weary citizens of the state. Last Sunday,February 21st, members of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were also busy unloading 20 pallets of bottled water in the church parking lots to help the Abilene and San Angelo communities.Working with The United Way of San Angelo, church members provided water to many citizens who called in for help. In Abilene, church members delivered water to citizens who needed it, and also delivered a big portion of the water to the Lyndale Memory Care center in south Abilene because of a broken water main. The balance of the water will be donated to the local Big Country Chapter of the American Red Cross.”