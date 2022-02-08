SAN ANGELO, Texas – On Tuesday morning, 4-H and FFA members arrived at the Housely Communications Cattle Barn for the Junior Market Steer Show.

Open to all Texas junior exhibitors, according to the San Angelo Stock Show and Rodeo schedule, “The steers will be shown in three breed classifications, English Breeds, American & Crosses, and European & Crosses.” They continue that Purebred Hereford, Polled Hereford, Angus, Red Angus, and Shorthorn will be classified as English breeds.

For this event, there is a 1000 pound weight minimum for each market steer and they must place in the top two of each class to earn a position in the Premium Sale.

Jadin Hedgens, a senior who has been showing steers since he was 8 years old, explains, “They’re looking for the best market mare that would come from each individual calf. They were looking for the biggest yule grade. Most of it is how the animal moves.”

He continues, “You can tell a lot by how it moves. If it moves weird, it’s not gonna like if it’s walking with a limp, it’s not going to grow as much meat on that leg.”

The event began at 9 a.m. with a 7 p.m. deadline for non-sale steers to leave the barn. Results will be posted once the showing concludes.