SAN ANGELO, Texas — The city of San Angelo was granted an additional 13 million dollar loan from the Texas Water Development Board to their already 56 million loan to complete the Hickory Groundwater Expansion project.

Tymn Combest with the City says, “The original hickory aquifer could filter or process 8 million gallons a day. With this upgrade, we’ll be able to process 12 million.”

Combest says that the money will be used to add additional wells at the Hickory Aquifer site, as well as putting in more equipment at the treatment facility to treat the extra water that will be pumping in.

The adding of 4 million gallons of water a day, will give the plant flexibility in extending our water usage and decreasing wear and tear on the over 100 year old water treatment facility. Combest told us, “In the winter time a lot of the time we’ll run around ten million gallons a day so the addition of these four million gallons will put us at 12 million so we could run striclty off the hickory aquifer at times during the winte. In the summer time it could allow us to blend 50 percent with surface water and ground water.”

The Hickory Ground water expansion is set to be up and running by late this year or early into 2024.