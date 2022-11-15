SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) partners with river authorities across the state for their Clean Rivers Program. The Upper Colorado River Authority is one of those partners and the one that collects data for the Concho Valley rivers and lakes.

Environmental Specialist with the UCRA Lexi Woods, says “We take water samples here as well as the stream and river sites to monitor for bacteria, pH, we measure for dissolved oxygen in the water and specific conductivity which is the amount of salt in the water.”

The UCRA goes to a site and follows standards set by the state for quality testing. When they finish gathering data, the information is sent to their partner the Lower Colorado River Authority (LCRA) and the TCEQ. The TCEQ records and analyzes the data from there.

If any maintenance needs to be done to the water bodies, the managing districts will be in charge of restoration.

To find out more about the Clean River’s Program and other programs the UCRA works on, visit https://www.ucratx.org/