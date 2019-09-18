OUR WATER: city council approves contract with UCRA for Concho River testing

SAN ANGELO, TX – At a recent San Angelo city council meeting, council members approved payment by the city to the Upper Colorado River Authority for testing in the Concho River. The testing is part of the Concho River Water Reclamation Project, an effort by the city to lessen the pressure on local surface reservoirs which are wholly dependent on rain and impacted by evaporation.

“The UCRA is doing some water sampling of sites down along the Concho River, assisting the city of San Angelo,” said Chuck Brown, Director of Operations for the UCRA. “The reason we’re doing this is the city’s engineers, the city of San Angelo water utility department and their consulting engineers need some additional data.”

The agreement stipulates $7,725 monthly to the UCRA for their time and materials. River and water body testing are nothing new for UCRA staff, who conduct local tests regularly. These tests will be a bit more specific.

“So they will be sampling at three locations along the Concho River and they’re doing a whole host of parameters,” explained San Angelo Water Utility Director Allison Strube. “So we’re going to be doing this on a month-to-month basis dependent on what kind of data we receive from the ucra and make that call of “

The Concho River water project is expected to take several years to complete, and also hinges on upgrades to the local wastewater treatment plant.