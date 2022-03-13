(WGHP) — William Hurt, an Oscar-winning actor famous for his roles in “Kiss of the Spider Woman” as well as “Avengers: Infinity War” and other Marvel Cinematic Universe films, has died at the age of 71.

“It is with great sadness that the Hurt family mourns the passing of William Hurt, beloved father and Oscar winning actor, on March 13, 2022, one week before his 72nd birthday,” his son said in a statement obtained by Rolling Stone. “He died peacefully, among family, of natural causes.

The family requested privacy as they mourn Hurt’s loss.

Hurt won the Academy Award for Best Actor in 1985 for his role as Luis Alberto Molina in “Kiss of the Spider Woman,” according to IMDB.

He was later nominated for the Academy Award for Best Actor for his roles in “Children of a Lesser God” and “Broadcast News.”

Marvel fans will recognize him from his recurring role as Thaddeus Ross, which he played first in “The Incredible Hulk” and later in “Captain America: Civil War,” “Avengers: Infinity War,” “Avengers: Endgame” and “Black Widow.”