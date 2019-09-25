SAN ANGELO, Texas – It’s Christmas morning, you race down the hall to the big tree you and your family spent hours decorating to open the presents left by Santa in the dead of night. Yet, some children across the world, wake up Christmas unaware of the special ordinary day.

“The important thing is to give a child that may have never received a gift in their lifetime, like Kim.” Fred Koehn said holding a special little box.

” She had never received any kind of birthday gift or Christmas gift. She didn’t even know what Christmas was about. She received a box at 14 and was so excited about it. She didn’t even open it at the church, she waited until she was home to share it with her family.”

Operation Christmas Child is a project by Samaritan’s Purse to bring simple items to children across the world and to help spread the word of Jesus.

” It’s a simple gesture of love.”