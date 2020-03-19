Open Arms launches online support groups for survivors of sexual abuse

SAN ANGELO, Texas – This time of social distancing may be more difficult for some. For survivors of sexual abuse, not having a support system may be hindering their healing.

Open arms decided to launch online support groups. Seeing a need several weeks ago, the folks at open arms decided to start an online support group or, the help room. They say that anyone who has experienced trauma is welcome.

“It could be recent sexual violence, or child abuse sexual violence. It doesn’t matter when it occurred in their lifetime, they can come and attend a support group,” Open Arms Victim Services Coordinator Melissa Hernandez said.

Hernandez says online support groups can make taking that first step to healing easier for some.

“It could be scary coming to the office face to face and seeing people that might know you in the community. There’s no identification at all. You don’t give your name, your address, phone number, nothing. Nothing is identified. You are given a name when you log in that is automatically given by the help room,” Hernandez said.

They have support groups for men, women, and teens but there are some rules.

“Everyone follows the help room guidelines, there are guidelines so that everyone can have a turn to speak and they’re all supportive of one another,” Hernandez said.

Open arms wanted to launch these online services in the wake of the current situation.

“It’s a really good support system to be around people that can relate to that trauma that person is experiencing and help build each other through this difficult time. Especially when you’re being isolated away from friends, family, coworkers, teachers, people that might be able to support them but they don’t have that support right now of. This is really good chance to join the online support group and get that support that they’re probably not getting somewhere else ,” Hernandez said.