Open Arms is in need of volunteers, training dates scheduled for April 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services is in need of volunteers.

These volunteers will help with a variety of tasks, including taking calls at the crisis center, accompanying sexual assault victims while they are at the hospital, helping with fundraisers, events, and other activities, and assisting with educational programs.

Training dates are slated for April 10-24, 2021. The course is a 40 hour course that is certified by the Office of the Attorney General.

Contact Open Arms located at 113 N. Harrison St. San Angelo, TX 76901, by phone: (325) 655-2000, Fax: (325) 655-6439, or connect with them on social media.

Other services include:

24-Hour Hotline: (325) 658-8888

Toll-Free Hotline: (800) 656-4673

“We are proud to offer our victim services, education and LGBT+ support to the 170,000 residents of Tom Green County and its ten surrounding counties: Coke, Concho, Crockett, Irion, Kimble, Reagan, Runnels, Schleicher and Sutton,” the Open Arms website states.