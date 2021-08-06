Open Arms hosting 2nd Chance Prom August 13, 2021

SAN ANGELO, Texas – Open Arms Rape Crisis Center & LGBT+ Services is hosting a 2nd Chance Prom on August 13, 2021.

The prom is a fundraiser for the nonprofit organization that services Tom Green County and 11 surrounding counties.

Tickets for the prom, which begins at 6 p.m. and continues until 10 p.m., are $30. The event will be held at the San Angelo Museum of Fine Arts, located at 1 Love Street in San Angelo.

Open Arms is also seeking volunteers who can help the organization in various aspects. There is an upcoming training session for volunteers in September.

For more information or to get involved, you can email Open Arms at info@openarmscv.org, call their office at (325) 655-2000, or visit their office at 113 N. Harrison Street in San Angelo.

For help call:

24-Hour Hotline: (325) 658-8888

Toll-Free Hotline: (800) 656-4673