One year later: A look back at the COVID-19 pandemic in Tom Green County

Concerns over the Coronavirus, later known as COVID-19, spread throughout the world during January and February. Many countries issued lockdowns and eventually, the virus entered the United States.

In Texas, concerns spread as cities with high populations began to see cases of the virus and hospitalizations increased.

On March 19, 2020, Governor of Texas, Greg Abbott, issued the following orders:

Order No. 1: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, every person in Texas shall avoid social gatherings in groups of more than 10 people.

Order No. 2: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall avoid eating or drinking at bars, restaurants, and food courts, or visiting gyms or massage parlors; provided, however, that the use of drive-thru, pickup, or delivery options is allowed and highly encouraged throughout the limited duration of this executive order.

Order No. 3: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes or retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance.

Order No. 4: In accordance with the Guidelines from the President and the CDC, schools shall temporarily close.

During March, 14-day quarantine mandates were also put into place.

Also on March 19, 2020, the City of San Angelo announced a 10-person limit for group gatherings.

More information was shared by City and County officials during a press conference held after a San Angelo City Council emergency meeting.

On March 24, 2020, Tom Green County saw its first positive case of COVID-19.

Extensive efforts were also taken by law enforcement agencies including the San Angelo Police Department.

The Tom Green County Sheriff’s Office also put safety protocols into place within their agency and at the jail.

In early April 2020, many local groups of faith held prayer gatherings. Participants stayed in their vehicles but joined in prayers for those in the hospital batting the virus and healthcare workers.

On April 9, 2020, the first COVID-19-related death was announced.

On April 25, 2020, PaulAnn Church in San Angelo held their second meal distribution event for residents. For two hours volunteers and church staff handed out hundreds of box meals provided by Chick-Fil-A. Their first event included BBQ prepared by church staff and volunteers.

Also at the end of April, the City announced the reopening of playgrounds and tennis courts but the 10-person limit was still in place.

By April 27, 2020, Governor Abbott announced the three-phase plan to re-open Texas. Phase One began on May 1, 2020.

A few weeks later, Phase Two was announced.

Phase Three was announced on June 3, 2020.

July saw an uptick in concerns for early voting since 2020 was an election year where voters across the country participated in choosing the next president and many other political representatives. On July 27, 2020 Governor Abbott issued a proclamation that extended the early voting period for the November 3rd election.

August 2020 brought the beginning of a new school year. While authorities said that they had seen a decrease in positive COVID-19 cases, concerns over another spike in cases due to schools being back in session rose.

In the video below, Dr. Farrah Gomez, SAISD Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources & Professional Learning, reflects on the obstacles the school district had to overcome and shares SAISD’s plans for the future.

By November 2020, concerns shifted to holidays and celebrations.

“I’m sure after Thanksgiving when you get all these large family gatherings and then Black Friday, it’s going to jump. We think that’ll happen a week or two after the holidays and then just as we start seeing a little slowing down of that, people will be going into the Christmas season,” Local Health Authority James Vretis said during a November 2020 interview.

Many holiday events moved to online formats, including the San Angelo Symphony’s Annual Holiday Pops Concert in December 2020.

A bright spot during the month of December included efforts to show appreciation to healthcare workers.

On December 16, 2020, the first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived in San Angelo. The state allotted 1,950 Pfizer vaccine doses to San Angelo, which were designated for first responders and healthcare providers. Shannon was one of only 23 other hospitals in the state to receive doses.

“I think this is a historic day here in the Concho Valley and just really around the world to get this vaccine kind of, you know, start to be distributed I think as more of the population is able to get it we’re going to be able to much more effectively control and ultimately you know defeat this virus.” Dr. Michael Wood, the first person to receive the vaccine in San Angelo said..

2021

The new year brought new efforts to help those in need who lost jobs and income during 2020. In January of 2021, the San Angelo City Council voted to accept grant funding for those who needed the money to pay rent.

Many organizations had to rethink fundraising. The San Angelo Area Foundation is a hub for many nonprofits and outreach organizations. San Angelo Gives, a 24-hour donation event to help these groups raise money, takes place each year. Representatives said thankfully, most of those donations are given online so they only had to make a few changes during the pandemic to meet all the safety regulations. However, many nonprofits took a direct hit.

Citizens were hopeful that the pandemic would soon fade. Many government officials put economic recovery at the top of their list of priorities.

However in February, much of the state was impacted by the loss of power and water due to Winter Storm Uri. As quickly as it came, the ice and snow melted but many businesses and families continue to face hardships and struggle financially.

The state compiled a list of resources and funding or grant options for businesses and citizens.

“The state of Texas is strong; our people, resilient. As we have seen during past natural disasters, when neighbors help neighbors, our resilience is redoubled. As we open Texas, we are each called upon to be Texans: to act responsibly and safely as we re-engage the economy, to continue following all health precautions, and to care for our most vulnerable neighbors. Lives depend on our actions. I know you will respond as Texans,” Governor Greg Abbott said in a statement.

As of March 23, 2021, reported positive COVID-19 cases in Tom Green County are trending downward. The COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County is 306. Of those deaths, 198 are from Tom Green County and 108 are from other counties. Below are the latest graphs from the City of San Angelo.