One vehicle crashes into sign and tree on Southridge Drive and Valleyview Boulevard

SAN ANGELO, Texas – San Angelo Police responded to an one vehicle crash that crashed into a sign and tree on Southridge Drive and Valleyview Boulevard, Thursday afternoon.

According to police, the driver of a Subaru Legacy was turning off of Southridge Drive onto Valleyview Boulevard.

The driver stated to police she spilled her drink and while trying to pick it up, pressed the gas pedal instead of the brake pedal. This resulted in the vehicle being launched into nearby sign and trees.

San Angelo Police say the driver of the Subaru Legacy received a laceration on her head, but refused treatment on-scene.

The driver will be cited for failure to control speed.