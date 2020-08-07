One suspect in custody, SAPD continues search for two additional suspects in armed robbery case

SAN ANGELO, Texas – On August 4, 2020, San Angelo Police were dispatched to the 400 block of East 19th Street for the report of a robbery.

During the field-investigation, police learned that a 59-year-old man and his 35-year-old girlfriend were been inside a residence when three armed men forced entry and robbed them.

During the follow-up investigation, Detectives with the Department’s Criminal Investigations Division developed probable cause to obtain warrants of arrest for 59-year-old John Delarosa, 32-year-old Seth Albright, and 45-year-old Matthew Clark for the charge of Aggravated Robbery.

Yesterday, members of the Department’s Anti-Crime Unit apprehended Delarosa near North Bell and Pulliam. Albright and Clark are still at large.

If you have information about Albright and Clark’s whereabouts, please call dispatch at (325) 657-4315. To remain anonymous, tip online at http://bit.ly/SAPDTips247 or by text: text TIP SAPD to 888777 and follow the prompts.