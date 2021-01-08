One person has died after a head on crash on U-S 277 – 8 miles north of San Angelo.

SAN ANGELO, Texas – According to a press release from the Texas Department of Public Safety, a driver and their passenger were struck head on by another driver on U.S. 277 around 8:50 P.M. on Thursday night and the collision ended in 1 fatality.

The preliminary investigation shows the Toyota Rav 4 was northbound on US 277 attempting to pass a truck-tractor with a semi-trailer. The Ford Escape was southbound on US 277. The Toyota did not have sufficient distance to complete the pass and struck the Escape head-on.

The driver of the Toyota was transported to Shannon Medical Center with incapacitating injuries. The driver of the Ford Escape was also transported to Shannon Medical Center with incapacitating injuries but the passenger died as a result of the injuries associated with the crash. The passenger has not been identified yet.

The scene was investigated by Zachary Miller, a Trooper with the Texas Highway Patrol of San Angelo. Justice of the Peace Eddie Howard pronounced the passenger deceased. This is all the information we have at this time.

