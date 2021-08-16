One new death from COVID-19 confirmed by TGC Health Department

SAN ANGELO, Texas — The Tom Green County Health Department has confirmed the death of one additional patient from causes related to infection with coronavirus, according to a statement issued by the City of San Angelo this afternoon, Monday, August 16, 2021.

The patient was a Tom Green County man in his 20s who was unvaccinated. No other information about the patient is available.

To date, 336 patients have died from causes related to COVID-19 in Tom Green County. Of those patients, 216 were residents of Tom Green County. 120 of the patients were residents of other counties.

The full statement by the City of San Angelo is below:

The Health Department has confirmed an additional COVID-19-related death in Tom Green County:

– Male, 20s, Tom Green County: unvaccinated

This brings the total COVID-19-related death count in Tom Green County to 336: 216 from Tom Green County and 120 from other counties. We do not have any further information about the patient at this time.

El Departamento de Salud ha confirmado una muerte adicional relacionada con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green:

– Hombre, 20s, condado de Tom Green: no vacunado

Esto eleva el recuento total de muertes relacionadas con COVID-19 en el condado de Tom Green a 336: 216 del condado de Tom Green y 120 de otros condados. No tenemos más información sobre el paciente en este momento.